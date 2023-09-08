5.0 magnitude earthquake reported near Redding

PARKFIELD, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Shasta County, Friday.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck around 10:30 a.m. about 7 miles east northeast of Fall River Mills. It's near Burney and Redding, California.
A few people reported feeling it as far north as Klamath Falls in Oregon and as far south as Chico. There are no immediate reports of damage.
A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.
