5.0 magnitude earthquake reported near Redding

PARKFIELD, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Shasta County, Friday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck around 10:30 a.m. about 7 miles east northeast of Fall River Mills. It's near Burney and Redding, California.

A few people reported feeling it as far north as Klamath Falls in Oregon and as far south as Chico. There are no immediate reports of damage.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

