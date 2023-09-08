x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

5.0 magnitude earthquake reported near Redding

A few people reported feeling it as far north as Klamath Falls in Oregon and as far south as Chico

More Videos

PARKFIELD, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Shasta County, Friday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck around 10:30 a.m. about 7 miles east northeast of Fall River Mills. It's near Burney and Redding, California.

A few people reported feeling it as far north as Klamath Falls in Oregon and as far south as Chico. There are no immediate reports of damage.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.  

Credit: U.S. Geological Survey

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:

Related Articles

WATCH MORE:  Earthquakes come without warning and if you aren’t prepared by the time the big one hits, you will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California shined a spotlight on the need to be prepared with a disaster kit and a plan. A little work now could help you survive the next quake.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out