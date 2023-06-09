4.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Shasta County hours after first earthquake

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Shasta County Friday.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 2:25 p.m. It was centered about 12 miles west-southwest of Fall River Mills.
There are no immediate reports of damage. The afternoon earthquake came hours after a stronger 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit around the same area Friday morning.
A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.
