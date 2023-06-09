x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

4.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Shasta County hours after first earthquake

The Friday afternoon shake came after a stronger earthquake hours earlier

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Shasta County Friday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 2:25 p.m. It was centered about 12 miles west-southwest of Fall River Mills.

There are no immediate reports of damage. The afternoon earthquake came hours after a stronger 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit around the same area Friday morning.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:

WATCH MORE:  Earthquakes come without warning and if you aren’t prepared by the time the big one hits, you will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California shined a spotlight on the need to be prepared with a disaster kit and a plan. A little work now could help you survive the next quake.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out