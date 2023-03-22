Two staff members were shot at the school on Wednesday morning.

DENVER — East High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after a 17-year-old student opened fire on two staff members.

The shooting happened on Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m. The Denver Police Department responded to the school where two staff members were shot in an office area.

Both staff members were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Denver Public School Superintendent said school would not resume for the rest of the week.

The school's website, says that students have spring break from Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31. Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, April 4, according to the East High website.

