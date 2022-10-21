Former CapRadio director identified as East Sacramento shooting victim

Charles Starzynski was a long-time figure in the city’s journalism ranks, working at Capitol Public Radio News as a former program director.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department have now identified the victim in Friday's fatal East Sacramento shooting.

Starzynski was at the ground-breaking ceremony of the station’s Elverta transmitter site in 1984. He resigned in the early '90s over a contract dispute according to court records.

Officials say the shooting followed an apparent robbery just before 1 p.m. Friday. Police arrested 23-year-old Deasan Brasser Jr., hours after the shooting following a stand-off in the Pocket area near Shoal Court.

Brasser is now facing homicide and robbery charges.

"It just shook everybody in this community," said neighbor Gavin McClure. "It’s sad because you know, the city has so much to offer and there’s so many positive things happening.”



Starzynski's death marks the 49th homicide in the city this year.

Mayor Darryl Steinberg says while the suspect is entitled to due process, he must be held fully accountable for unacceptable actions.



“It is not right. And it’s so random, and it’s so like what does life mean to people who would pull out a gun and shoot somebody?" asked Steinberg.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

