East Village Bookshop closing if family can't find buyout, business partner

The owners of East Village Bookshop announced Monday their current situation isn't sustainable, and the neighborhood book store is facing closure.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The East Village Bookstore at 3604 McKinley Blvd. in East Sacramento is at a crossroads, said owner Sabrina Nishijima Monday, and changes are coming in the next few months.

She said the store is struggling to get enough foot traffic at its current location for the family to continue running the business.

"While we love our cozy little hidden spot, we have had trouble reaching the city’s greater population at this location," said Nishijima.

They are looking for a partnership or buyer interested in keeping the East Village Bookstore afloat.

Opening hours at the shop are now cut back to 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.—and the store will close permanently in the spring if no one comes forward to help the book shop.

The announcement comes just one day after a Barnes & Nobles bookstore closed in Natomas, to the community's dismay.

"We are hoping to bring someone in, someone who is equally passionate about creating a community-centric bookstore for our neighborhood," said Nishijima.

Family and locally-owned book stores that sent words of support to the East Village Bookstore owners include:

Capitol Books

A Seat At The Table Books

Two Birds Books

Beers Books in downtown Sacramento is also moving out of its current location at 915 S Street to a "bigger and arguably nicer space" at 712 R Street in spring.

A Beer Books spokesperson announced they sold the store's building last year and it will soon be demolished.