Sacramento officers shoot man who allegedly threatened to kill ex-girlfriend

Police were called to an East Sacramento home where a woman said her ex-boyfriend burned their vehicle and threatened her.

SACRAMENTO, California — Sacramento police officers were involved in a shooting Monday night, leaving a suspect injured, but in stable condition.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers were called to an East Sacramento home just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was threatening her life. The victim said she had a restraining order against the man, that he had burned their vehicle, threatened to kill her, and was possibly armed.

Police were able to find the suspect shortly after talking to the victim as he was driving around the area, alone in his car. However, when officers tried to stop the car, the man fled.

While in pursuit, officers attempted to use stop-sticks — also known as a spike strip that police departments use to stop a car by puncturing the tires — as a way to trying stop the suspect, but that these methods did not work. The suspect drove into an industrial lot along the 8500 block of Fruitridge Road and stopped.

Sacramento police said officers then began a "high-risk felony stop," at which point two officers fired shots at the suspect, hitting him. Medical aid was provided until Sacramento Metro Fire arrived, at which point the man was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Officer Involved Shooting Investigation - 8500 Block of Fruitridge Road



There is no other information available at this time, though Sacramento police said in the news release that updates will be provided as the investigation continues. The Sacramento Fire Department is looking into the report of the vehicle that was set on fire as arson.

Due to the fact that this was an officer involved shooting, the incident falls under the City Council’s policy on Police Use of Force as well as SB 1421. As a result, the video and audio associated with this incident will be released to the public within 30 days. Detectives are in the process of identifying and retrieving video associated with this incident.

