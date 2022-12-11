x
East Sacramento

Heavy police presence near McKinley Park

A heavy police presence can be seen on C Street surrounding a home on the block.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers are attempting to serve a warrant in the 3000 block of C Street, according to officials.

The heavy police presence can be seen on C Street surrounding a home on the block. Police have blocked off C Street and Alhambra Boulevard.

Residents are advised to stay away from the area. No further information is available at this time. 

