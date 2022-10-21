x
East Sacramento

Police arrest second suspect in fatal East Sacramento shooting

Police say they believe Tajaenae Cooper and Desean Brasser Jr. followed Starzynski from a bank to the 3900 Block of N St. where the shooting happened.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A second suspect was arrested in connection with the East Sacramento shooting that left Charles Starzynski dead in October, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Tajaenae Cooper, 23, was arrested by police Wednesday based on evidence that connects him to the homicide. Police say they believe Cooper and Desean Brasser Jr. followed Starzynski from a bank to the 3900 Block of N St. where the shooting happened. 

Cooper has been booked into Sacramento County Main Jail. 

Detectives make Second Arrest Related to 3900 Block of N Street Homicide UPDATE (December 8, 2022): Detectives...

Posted by Sacramento Police Department on Thursday, December 8, 2022

Context: Around 12:40 p.m. on Oct. 20, a man was shot and killed near 39th and N Street. 

The next day, Desean Brasser Jr., 23, was arrested on suspicion of homicide and robbery after an hours long stand off near Shoal Court, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Charles Starzynski, a long-time figure in the city’s journalism ranks, was identified Oct. 21 as the victim in the shooting. 

Starzynski's death marked the 49th homicide in Sacramento this year.  

