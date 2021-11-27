UPDATE: Authorities identify East Texas girl shot, killed by father in hunting accident

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old daughter at a hunting lease near Young and Hickey roads in Hallsville.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: Law enforcement says they spoke with the family and mutually agreed to release the child's name.

An East Texas child is dead after a reported hunting accident Saturday evening.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, around 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a hunting accident involving an 11-year-old girl.

The sheriff's office says further calls determined a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old daughter, identified as Daisy Grace Lynn George, at a hunting lease near Young and Hickey roads in Hallsville with a high-powered rifle.

When officials arrived on scene, they found Daisy with life-threatening injuries. EMS care flight was requested, but all emergency helicopters were grounded in the region due to inclement weather.

Daisy was then rushed to a Longview hospital where she died.

A Harrison County investigator and crime scene investigator responded, along with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Game Warden to complete a thorough investigation into this matter.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office and TPWD will complete this investigation jointly due to the incident being a hunting episode.

Officials say Daisy was a 6th grade student at Hallsville ISD.

Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher is working with Hallsville ISD to coordinate grief counselors for all faculty and students affected by this horrible tragedy.