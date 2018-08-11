FARMINGTON, Calif. -- At Pleasant Valley Farms in Farmington, Richard Jenkins family has raised egg-laying chickens since 1962.

"This is an aviary barn. The birds are allowed to fly around, land and perch," said Jenkins.

And since 2009, his 400,000 hens have been cage-free.

"We felt it was going to go cage-free. We felt we could supply them economically to our grocery store. And, we didn't have the desire to go into a bigger cage and retro-fit again," added Jenkins.

And with the passage of Prop 12, cage-free will be the norm for egg-laying hens, pregnant pigs and calves raised for veal.

Bill Mattos, President of the California Poultry Federation, says many producers had already gone to bigger cages, providing more movement for birds in 2008, with the passage of Prop 2. Now, he believes Prop 12 will put some producers out of business.

"So, you're going to lose 20 percent of the industry or so, the smaller producers, the older producers who don't want to stay in business. And, consumers will pay more," said Mattos.

When you visit Pleasant Valley Farms, it's more like a top secret government facility than an egg ranch. The security entrance has this warning sign. And, there's a dress code. To keep the bird disease free, you must wear protective clothing; a bio-security measure.

"This is one of the costs that we incur to try to keep the egg and the bird safe," Jenkins said.

And, Jenkins says, when it comes to the cost of the egg itself, he believes it will cost you two to four cents more per egg once Proposition 12 goes into effect in 2022. Not too "egg-citing" for the consumer, but more freedom for the birds.

