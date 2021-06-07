El Dorado County proposes body cams for sheriff's department

If approved, the devices would cost approximately $1.3 million to the county.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors is considering buying body cameras for deputies with the El Dorado County Sherriff's Office.

The move would cost roughly $1.3 million to implement this body camera program within the department. Those costs include installing cameras on 175 deputies and sergeants, as well as in 80 vehicles.

According to the Sheriff John D'Agostini, the benefits of having these cameras is it provides transparency and accountability of deputies within the department.

Over the last few years, the Sacramento region has seen other departments implement similar measures, including all specialty units for the Sacramento County Sherriff's Office, the Sacramento Police Department, the West Sacramento Police Department, and the Stockton Police Department.

On Monday, June 7, the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation on the proposed budget move, including the benefits and challenges that come with body cameras.

