El Dorado County court orders Apple Bistro to cease operations

The injunction issued Friday, Feb. 18, went into effect immediately and will be in place until the lawsuit trial.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — On Feb. 18, the El Dorado County Superior Court issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting Apple Bistro from operating until they obtain a health permit.

Jennette Waldow's company, International Farmers Kitchen LLC, has been operating Apple Bistro along Highway 50 without a permit since July 2020.

"In September 2020, the County provided Apple Bistro with $22,736 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act monies to offset the costs of the impact of COVID-19 mandates," a statement from El Dorado County says.

However, in November 2021, the court filed a lawsuit requiring the restaurant to get a permit. The lawsuit stated that Apple Bistro operated outside the State's COVID-19 mandate, resulting in their health permits being suspended or revoked.

The trial is scheduled for March 14, 2022.

According to a press release from El Dorado County, Apple Bistro may reopen once they fill out an application for a permit, pay the $2,313 fee for operating without a permit, complete a health inspection with the county, and correct any health violations identified during the inspection.

ABC10 reached out to Apple Bistro for comment but has not yet heard back. However, Apple Bistro posted the following statement on Facebook:

