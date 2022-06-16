El Dorado County Fair returns after two-year cancellation

The El Dorado County Fair is finally returning this year with new rides and attractions all weekend.

EL DORADO COUNTY, California — The El Dorado County Fair is back! The fair was canceled for two years, in 2020 due to the pandemic and in 2021 because the county fairgrounds were being used for firefighters battling the massive Caldor Fire.

The fair is open from June 16 - 19 and will feature new attractions for people to check out. Two new rides including 'Freak Out' and 'Rock Star,' will debut this year that fair officials said will get your adrenaline flowing.

Also, new this year is Chris Mabrey, who according to the fair is the master of comedy hypnosis. He may make you walk like a chicken or help you quit smoking but you'll have to head to the fair to find out.

The fair will feature traditional crowd favorites like funnel cake, BBQ and all the cotton candy your heart can handle. Or you can hang out in the shade under the "Beer Tree" after you check out the livestock barns to see all the animals.

The Pee Wee Rodeo is saddling up on Friday and throughout the fair, you'll be able to catch live music and entertainment all day and night.

It'll be a great opportunity to take dad out on Sunday too! You can also score a special presale Father's Day package, which includes a shirt, one youth admission ticket and one unlimited ride wristband. For more details on hours, click here.

Tickets are $12 for general admission. Senior and junior tickets are $10 dollars a ticket. Presale prices vary. Get tickets here.

