El Dorado County proclaimed July 'American Christian History Month,' upsetting members of the community

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors recently voted to add a new heritage month to the calendar — American Christian Heritage Month.

While most board members voted in favor of it, 4-1, many residents at the meeting did not agree.

"It's clearly stating don't forget our history and we need to remember that we were founded based upon Christian faith. That's all this is,” said John Hidahl, District 1 supervisor and board chairman.

He brought the proclamation to the July 17 meeting. The only opposing supervisor was District 4’s Lori Parlin.

Parlin says the board needs to be more thoughtful when creating proclamations and didn’t feel the latest one was necessary.

"I’m going to register a no vote on item 22. I’m very concerned about it,” said Parlin.

An overwhelming amount of residents voiced their opinions during public comment.

“I feel the language in this document does not represent the diverse religions, cultures, ethnicities and even the indigenous folks that were here before us. I feel that we need to take a look at that and discuss it rather than leaving it on a consent calendar,” said one speaker.

“My initial feeling when I read it… it just seemed so rude, like a slap across the face, like a total invalidation. Especially since this is a predominately white Christian country,” said another speaker.

But some speakers were in favor of the proclamation.

"When the devil comes in to steal, kill and destroy, all of us need to wake up. It’s not my way. Jesus Christ. It’s his way,” said a speaker.

ABC10 reached out to nonprofit advocacy group, the Greater Sacramento Chapter of Freedom from Religion Foundation, who called the declaration a possible violation of both California and US Constitutions which ensures our governing remains secular. They also said the board’s motive of historical education was “embarrassing.”

