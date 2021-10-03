El Dorado County deputies seek help finding woman last contacted in March

Deputies said she was last contacted at her Cedar Grove home.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is still looking for answers as they try to find a woman last contacted in March.

Deputies identified the woman as Rhonda Lynch, 69. She was last contacted at her home in Cedar Grove.

Authorities said Lynch does not have a vehicle, cell phone or known destination. She's described as being 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with blue eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office regarding case number 21-7776.

READ ALSO:

WATCH ALSO: