x
Thousands of PG&E customers without power in El Dorado County

The outage is mostly impacting residents in the Somerset and Grizzly Flats areas and has been ongoing since 10 a.m. Thursday.

SOMERSET, Calif. — An outage in El Dorado County has more than 3,800 Pacific Gas and Electric customers without power Thursday evening.

The outage is mostly impacting residents in the Somerset and Grizzly Flats areas, according to the PG&E outage map. The cause of the outage is currently unknown. 

PG&E estimates power to be restored by 8:57 p.m., but the outage has been ongoing since 10 a.m. Thursday. 

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

Check for the latest PG&E outages here:

WATCH MORE: ‘Watchdog or lapdog?’ CPUC scrutinized for PG&E Zogg Fire deal | Fire - Power - Money

