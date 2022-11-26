2 hurt after El Dorado County crash involving propane truck

The propane inside of the truck had to be burned off in order to secure and clear the scene, fire officials said.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A propane truck was involved in a crash that left two people hurt in El Dorado County Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado Unit.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, fire crews were sent to Grizzly Flat Road in El Dorado County for a crash involving a pickup truck and a propane truck.

Two people were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. The crash and subsequent hazmat situation closed Grizzly Flat Road for several hours.

The California Highway Patrol's Placerville office is now investigating the crash.

