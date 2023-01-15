Drivers removing road closure signs, barricades in El Dorado County

County crews previously replaced the road signs and barricades only to have drivers move them again later in the day.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials said they added heavier barricades to a road closure in El Dorado County after drivers repeatedly moved their closure signs and previous barricades.

"We are hopeful that residents will not move these. We don't have staff to post there to ensure nobody (re)moves them," the county said on Facebook.

Officials set up road closures along Latrobe Road at Cothrin Road and Sun Ridge Meadows Saturday, but by Sunday morning, crews checking over the site discovered that the signs were missing and their barricades were moved to the side of the road.

County crews replaced the signs and barricades, but officials said drivers just moved them again and continued driving down an unsafe road.

The maintenance division with El Dorado County said there was estimated time to reopen that roadway at this time.

"You may be inconvenienced by the closure. You may disagree with the closure. But please don't take or move the signage & barricades or drive around them. We have them closed for your safety!" El Dorado County officials said on Facebook.

Carla Hass, spokesperson for the county, said Latrobe Road is undermined about six to eight feet under the roadway due to extensive flooding and could collapse. Repairs are expected to begin Monday and could last about four days.

