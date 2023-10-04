Man who shot at El Dorado County deputies gets 27 years in prison

It started after David Andrew Clarke made threats to family members last July and fired a shot at their home

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A previously convicted bank robber who shot at El Dorado County Sheriff's Office deputies is set to be sentenced to 27 years in California state prison.

The district attorney's office says David Andrew Clarke made threats to family members on July 17, 2022, and fired a shot at their home. Clarke then started shooting at deputies as they arrived.

He surrendered after a brief standoff and pleaded 'no contest' to several charges including:

Assault with a firearm upon law enforcement officers

Criminal threats

Shooting at an inhabited dwelling

Felon in possession of a firearm

Clarke's prison sentence was enhanced because of his prior serious criminal conviction.