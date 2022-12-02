El Dorado County deputies seek help finding at-risk missing 14-year-old

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office deputies said 14-year-old Oriahna Centeno was last seen Sunday.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is calling for help as they try to find an at-risk missing teenager.

Deputies identified the girl as 14-year-old Oriahna Centeno, who likes to go by the name of Melanie. Deputies said she was last seen on Sunday around 4:25 p.m. running north on Delos Lane in Placerville. She's described as about 5'8" and 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown colored hair that is shaved on the sides and long on top.

She was last seen wearing a "blue colored tie dye shirt, light blue skinny jeans and white shoes with rainbows across the toes."

According to deputies, "Oriahna is an at-risk juvenile with vision issues and has depression, anxiety, and often has psychotic episodes, with active hallucination."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office at 530-621-6600.

