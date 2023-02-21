El Dorado County supervisors face opposition on implicit bias training requirement

Board members say they were having trouble keeping appointees because of their opposition to the training.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors was set to vote on whether to require implicit bias training for board appointees.

The board voted only two years ago that the training was mandatory, however they are now facing opposition to the training. Tuesday, the board took into consideration whether or not to require the implicit bias training, and directed staff to revisit the language around requiring board appointees to be required to take the training.

The training teaches people about unconscious bias, which are social stereotypes about certain groups of people that individuals form outside of their own conscious awareness.

Board members say they were having trouble keeping appointees because of their opposition to the training.

One suggestion from the Board was that within 30 days, if a commissioner does not take it or makes some reference that they don't want to take it, the supervising responsible party would be notified and that person would be told that they have six months to do it.

If they don't comply, then their seat would be vacant.

"I think it's a good idea," said Brian Lux, El Dorado County community member. "You had mentioned the word mandatory, which I don't like that word, but unfortunately if it means doing the right thing and being aware of everyone's biases, then what's a couple hours out of your time."

At this time, there isn't an exact date on when the Board of Supervisors plan to come back and vote on the training.

