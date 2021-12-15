Hundreds remain without power in El Dorado County as second winter storm brings snow and cold

PG&E said crews were working to restore power in Placerville by 7 p.m. Thursday

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — PG&E data shows that hundreds of customers remain without power Wednesday night, after successive winter storms brought in driving winds, icy rain and snow, and bitter cold to the Sierras and foothill communities.

"Yeah, at night it’s been getting cold enough where I can see my breath inside," said Christina Roulet Barrish, a 4th and 5th grade teacher for Sacramento City Unified School District who lives in rural Placerville.

Roulet Barrish was one of the dozens of others in Placerville and hundreds more along Highway 50 trying to endure a third cold night without power.

PG&E did not immediately respond to ABC10's request for comment on why it was taking so long to restore power or whether customers would be able to receive compensation for the long outage.

An employee providing traffic control nearby said a fallen tree near Cold Springs Road caused a power pole to snap in half. Roulet Barrish said text message notifications only offered vague timeframes for the return of power, but no explanations.

With temperatures sinking below freezing, Roulet Barrish said she was bracing for another cold night.

"I took every blanket that I have in my house, put it on my couch. And that’s where I’m sleeping with my dog, cause she’s like a little heater," Roulet Barrish said.

