El Dorado County woman sentenced for animal cruelty after hoarding 25 dogs

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — An El Dorado County woman was sentenced to three months in jail after officials found 25 dogs exposed to inhumane conditions and severe neglect.

Sandra Tidwell, 50, of El Dorado Hills was arrested after a search warrant in July 2022.

Animal Services found 25 German Shepherd and Husky breed dogs — 15 adult dogs and 10 puppies — living in 'deplorable conditions' at her home.

"No animal should have to endure what these poor dogs endured," said El Dorado County Animal Services Chief, Henry Brzezinski. "Thankfully, we were able to intervene on their behalf, assist them, and bring resolution to this case."

Officials say Tidwell was illegally keeping the animals inside her 1,200-square-foot home. She claimed to be a legitimate animal rescue group but didn't have a license.

The animals were removed for medical care.

Tidwell was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 250 hours of community service. She will also be unable to possess any animals for 10 years, can't be involved with any animal welfare group, and is subject to search and seizure terms.

Animal Services Officer Jessica Rorick says Tidwell must pay retribution for the cost of care of the dogs who were treated at Animal Services.

According to Brzezinski, once the dogs involved in this case have been cleared by the Animal Services' veterinarian they will be ready for adoption and posted HERE.

