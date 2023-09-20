Thrill-seeking El Dorado Hills 9-year-old celebrates birthday BASE jumping

Following a birthday celebration that made him one of the country's youngest skydivers, a thrill-seeking El Dorado County kid is at it again.

EL DORADO HILLS, California — True to his word and following a birthday celebration last year that made him one of the country's youngest skydivers, a thrill-seeking El Dorado County kid is at it again.

Max Hook, a Jackson Elementary fourth grader, told ABC10 last year he planned on upping the ante of skydiving by going BASE jumping for his birthday and how he's done it.

He jumped from a thousand foot cliff in Utah's Canyonlands National Park, capturing it all from two dramatic angles — drone and selfie-stick.

BASE jumping is similar to sky diving, just without the plane. Jumpers leap from established places, like buildings, bridges or canyons like Hook did.

"It was like the going down part of a roller coaster," Hook said, adding he felt no fear as he soared through the dry desert air.

With his instructor Jimmy on the steering lines, Hook took in a once-in-a-lifetime view.

The soon-to-be 9-year-old caps off another year around the sun with a story that will hard to top — until next year, that is.

Asked what he planned to do for his 10th birthday, Hook said he planed to take on a tandem wingsuit.