El Dorado Hills Town Center cancels concert due to lack of enforcement of alcoholic beverages

The issues include consuming alcohol brought from home or purchased off-site in the amphitheater and open container violations, among others.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — El Dorado Hills Town Center canceled its Thursday summer concert after discovering problems with enforcing alcoholic beverage policies.

Chairman Kevin Nagle wrote in a Facebook post that Live on the Boulevard would be canceled after finding out they have not complied with Alcohol Beverage Control enforcement policies over the last few years.

Nagle said they only learned about it after a tenant complained about activities. The tenant was not identified.

"Because of the complexity of the issues and risk associated with them, we are canceling the Thursday concert with the hope we remedy these matters quickly," Nagle wrote in a post on social media.

Nagle said the El Dorado Hills Town Center is evaluating solutions and will update the community on the next steps.

The concerts were scheduled for every Thursday from June 15 until September 8 at Steven Young Amphitheater, though it is unclear how the town center with proceed.