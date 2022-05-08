El Dorado Hills woman dead after Friday night crash in Yuba County

Officials with the CHP say the crash happened Friday night on New York Flat Road.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 27-year-old El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a Friday night head-on crash near the Yuba County community of Forbestown, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the 27-year-old driver of a Ford pickup truck was driving south on New York Flat Road north of Idlewood Circle when she collided head-on with another Ford F150 truck that was traveling north, officials with the CHP said.

The pickup truck that was traveling south overturned and the woman driver was ejected from her car causing major injuries. The CHP says the woman died from her injuries at the scene.

While officials say the crash is still under investigation, they do not suspect alcohol or drugs as factors in the collision.

Witnesses and those with information on the deadly crash are asked to call the CHP's Yuba Sutter Area Office at 530-674-5141.

