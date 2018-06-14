If you plan to head to the El Dorado County Fair, then why not ride over for free?

The fair, which kicks off today, June 14, and runs through Sunday, June 17, is partnering with El Dorado Transit to provide free shuttle services.

Attendees can park at the following locations to ride a shuttle:

The El Dorado County Library and Government Center Parking Lots on Fair Lane in Placerville

The bus will pick-up and drop-off at the bus stop on Fair Lane near the library

The bus will pick-up and drop-off at the bus stop on Missouri Flat Road

The buses will run from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 a.m. Saturday; and from 11:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Visit El Dorado Transit online for more information.

