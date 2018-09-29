If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

El Dorado Transit is offering free shuttle service for those traveling to the farms on Apple Hill on Saturdays and Sundays in October.

The service will run on the weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free parking available at 2796 Larsen Drive in Camino, California. Four busses will be used, each with a capacity of more than 30 passengers.

Located in the Sierra Foothills, Apple Hill is a collection of orchards, wineries, breweries and other attractions.

A complete list of scheduled stops is listed below:

