An elderly ice cream man was beat with a gun and robbed of $70 in Stockton, Tuesday evening.

"I was on my way to work around 6 p.m. in the evening," said Margarito Zuniga in Spanish. "A half an hour passed and, despite the street being busy with traffic, they beat me."

Zuniga said he is worried, but he can't stop working because it's his livelihood.

"I've had to sell what I can to maintain myself, because I didn't have enough to survive," Zuniga said.

Stockton Police say there have been about six cases of ice cream vendors being robbed over the course of the past six to seven months. One of the vendors was shot.

Stockton Police say the crimes are ongoing. They've made a few arrests in some cases and they don't believe they're related.

Additionally, the victims aren't usually carry a large amount of money with them.

