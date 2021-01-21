DNA evidence leads to arrest in year-old El Dorado Hills burglary case

DNA samples from the year-old crime were linked to a man living in the Roseville area.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said they've made an arrest in a year-old El Dorado Hills burglary case thanks to DNA evidence.

According to the sheriff's office, the burglary occurred last year at a home in an El Dorado County neighborhood. A wall safe was removed and roughly $50,000 in cash was stolen.

At the time, the investigation team collected some DNA samples that they hoped to link to a suspect. A year later, those DNA results came back with a direct match to a man living in the Roseville area.

"It's important to remember that sometimes cases are not solved overnight, and the small things will lead to suspect identification over time," El Dorado Hills Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

Detectives arrested the suspect along with another woman who the sheriff's office said they believe was an accomplice in the crime. Information was available at the time of publication on the identity of the two suspects.

El Dorado Hills Sheriff's Office said that the stolen money has not been recovered at this time and further investigation is underway.