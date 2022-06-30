El Dorado County fairgrounds to host annual Fourth of July event

The Family Blast will be quite the blast, taking place at The El Dorado County Fair and Event Center in Placerville on July 4 at 3 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Get ready to bring your barbecue pits, footballs and other activities as the El Dorado County Fair hosts its Annual Fourth of July Family Blast.

The Family Blast will be quite the blast, and it will take place at The El Dorado County Fair and Event Center in Placerville on July 4.

The gates open at 3 p.m. and interactive games and sports will go on from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will be live music with Dream and the Dreamer from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and a fireworks spectacular show between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

In addition to fun games and entertainment, such as a huge inflatable obstacle course, corn hole, face painting, and more, there will also be food and drinks available for purchase.

Tickets are $5 per person and kids under the age of 6 are admitted for free. Tier parking is $10, and there are the options of paying $30 per carload, which includes parking on the grounds as well as admission for up to six people or the $75 RV package, which includes overnight parking on the grounds as well as admitting for up to six people. Cash is only accepted at the door.

In the year of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the El Dorado County Fair and Event Center could not host the Annual Family Blast. However, in 2021, the attendance doubled from previous years.

This year, they are hoping it will be no different than last year.

"This event is all about the community coming together to celebrate our nation," Kathy Dunkak, CEO of The El Dorado County Fair and Event Center said. "Placerville doesn't have a Fourth of July parade like many communities, so this is the chance to gather and celebrate."

Organizers from the El Dorado County Fair and Event Center mentioned that weather had a bigger impact on their planning than the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation. Thankfully, this year's Fourth of July forecast will only reach up to 85 degrees, so there's even more of a reason to go out and celebrate.

"This 4th of July while you're grilling your burgers, drinking a beer or gnawing an ear of corn, pause for a moment to thank the American farmers and ranchers who made your picnic possible," Dunkak said.

July Fourth fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could increase threats for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate the Fourth of July safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, but never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.