PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Getting to the library is not always the easiest for people living in the small communities of El Dorado County. For people living in Pleasant Valley, the nearest library is over 10 miles away.

That's why the El Dorado County Fire Protection District's Station 19 decided to put up a little free library in front of their station, which Fire Captain Jacob Poganski said they finished building earlier this week.

"We hope to provide a safe place to find your next reading adventure," Poganski said in a press release.

Little free libraries are a nationwide phenomenon used as a way for communities to share books and promote reading. Justin Bautista, a firefighter at Station 19, said he and his fellow firemen found that books were not "easily accessible."

"We intend that the Little Free Library will serve as a local outlet to help solve this problem," Bautista said.

The firefighters of Station 19, located at 4429 Pleasant Valley Rd., in Placerville, invite neighbors to come by and use the free library at any time.

Poganski said the firefighters largely used reclaimed and remnant materials to build the structure, and since the library is new, books are greatly needed.

The firefighters want to encourage community members to bring books in good condition to share.

Station 19 is also planning a story-hour event to promote use of the little library. All are invited Saturday, Jan. 25 from 1 to 2 p.m. to hear a story and share books.

