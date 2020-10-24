El Dorado County man found dead after 6 day search

Donald Maurischat, 82, was reported missing to the sheriff's department on Oct. 18. His body was found Friday.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — An elderly El Dorado County man was found dead after a six day search, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Department.

Donald Maurischat, 82, was reported missing to the sheriff's department on Oct. 18. Maurischat was last seen at his home on Forest Lake Road on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's department said he frequently walked the Diamond Springs area and Diamond Dam.

About 400 searchers checked the area over a six day period with assistance from many agencies around the area. A body was found Friday afternoon and identified as Maurischat.

There is no evidence of foul play or criminal activity, the sheriff's department said.

