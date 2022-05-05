El Dorado Hills Art, Beer & Wine Festival returns after two-year hiatus

The 17th annual festival is located at the El Dorado Hills Town Center on Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif — The El Dorado Hills Art, Beer & Wine Festival is set to return over Mother’s Day weekend.

The 17th annual El Dorado Hills Art, Beer & Wine Festival is set to run from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8, at the at the El Dorado Hills Town Center. The festival features 115 booths with some of the region’s best artists, wineries, breweries and local businesses. At the festival, people can enjoy live music, entertainment, food trucks, interactive games and a cornhole tournament.

“One of our core competencies is to promote our community,” Angela Nicolson the Communications and Events Director for the El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce said. “This festival has been a tradition since 2003 and we are so excited to bring it back this year.”

The El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce says most of Town Center Blvd. will be closed to traffic. However, the businesses within the Town Center will remain open during the festival.

The festival is free for all to attend, but those over the age of 21 must purchase unlimited tasting tickets to enjoy the beer and wine. Unlimited tasting tickets can be purchased for $35 through May 6 or at the gate on the day of the event for $45. More information about the El Dorado Hills Art, Beer & Wine Festival can be found HERE.

