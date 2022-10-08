El Dorado Hills Brewfest set to return in September

The event, featuring over 40 breweries, cideries, and wineries, is planned for September 10 from 3-7 p.m. at the Serrano Visitor center Village Green.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The El Dorado Hills Brewfest is set to return in September for its 4th annual event.

The event will bring over 40 breweries, cideries, and wineries to the Serrano Visitor Center--Village Green on Saturday, September 10, from 3 -7 p.m. The El Dorado Hills Brewfest will also include unlimited tastings, food trucks, music, games and entertainment.

The El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce brought the event to life in 2019 to showcase the community and business opportunities in El Dorado Hills.

"This is unlike any typical Brewfest, in that it’s on grass, under the canopy of beautiful oak trees, and with a gorgeous lake view on the premises," Angela Nicholson, the Communications and Events Director for the El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce said. "We are so lucky to have this gem in El Dorado Hills, and share it with others to also enjoy."

All are welcome to attend, but those who wish to participate in the tastings must be 21 years old or older. Those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets, ranging from $20 - $65, can be purchased on the El Dorado Hills Brewfest website.

According to Nicholson, a portion of the event's proceeds benefits the Hands4Hope-Youth Making a Difference non-profit.

