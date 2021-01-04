El Dorado Hills Raley's turning into specialty O-N-E Market

Raley's is turning one of its stores in El Dorado Hills into a Raley's O-N-E Market, which will focus on nutrition and organic food.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif — Raley's is expanding their new Raley's O-N-E Market brand to El Dorado Hills by converting an existing Raley's location into the specialty market.

Raley's O-N-E Market will offer customers an experience focused on the three principles of the name O-N-E: Organics, Nutrition and Education.

"The big difference is the way we curated the products," Raley's spokesperson Chelsea Minor said.

The store has a "banned ingredient list," which includes anything artificial, as well as hydrogenated fats and oils and high fructose corn syrup. Customers will not see some of their favorite products or brands of chips and sodas, but instead see some different options without the artificial ingredients.

"We’re trying to bring transparency to the ingredients in our products and help our customers make a better choice," Minor said.

For instance, in the meat department, Minor said at a traditional Raley's they have everything from a value item products to grass-fed products, but at Raley's O-N-E Market, products will be at a higher standard, so no antibiotics or hormones would be added to the meats, but the quality of the product will stay the same.

Another key difference at the Raley's O-N-E Market is that there will be a nutrition advisor in the store. The nutrition advisor is meant to help customers with their personal wellness journeys by finding the right products for them in the store.

"They'll have a kiosk, they’ll do one-on-one counseling, store tours and an elevated opportunity to ask questions," Minor said.

The first Raley's O-N-E Market opened in Truckee in June of 2020. El Dorado Hills was chosen as the second location because the community fit the same customer base as Truckee, showing an interest in more organic products and products with "clean ingredients."

"It’s the full iteration of our vision and purpose of changing the way the world eats one plate at a time," Minor said.

The new El Dorado Hills location for the Raley's O-N-E Market will open on April 17 at 8 a.m.