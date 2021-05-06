Fire destroys public restroom at Peter Bertelsen Memorial Park in El Dorado Hills

Firefighters responded to calls about the fire at the park, located at 831 Redwood Lane, just before noon. Crews kept the fire contained to the restroom.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — A fire destroyed a large public restroom at Peter Bertelsen Memorial Park in El Dorado Hills on Thursday.

“Our EDH fire department was ‘Johnny on the Spot.’ They got here and protected life and property as best as you can,” El Dorado Hills Community Services District Manager Kevin Loewen said.

The damage caused to the restroom will make it a total loss, Loewen said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. This incident remains under investigation.

“This was our first park. But we’ll get something worked up and back to the community as soon and as best as we can,” Loewen said.

