John Adams Academy in El Dorado Hills, Whitney High School confirm COVID-19 cases

Both schools say close contacts are now distance learning and in-person instruction is continuing

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — John Adams Academy in El Dorado Hills and Whitney High School in Rocklin confirmed one student at each school reported testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

“Late on Wednesday, a 4th-grade scholar at our El Dorado Hills campus received notification that they had been in contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19,” explained Norman Gonzalez, Director of outreach at John Adams Academies. “This contact was unrelated to John Adams Academy.”

He said the student stayed home from school while they were tested.

“Late in the day on Thursday, the parents notified the Academy that the child did, in fact, test positive for COVID-19,” said Gonzalez. “Academy staff immediately reached out to county officials and began notifying families with children in the scholar’s class.”

Gonzalez said the school is confident it will be an isolated matter because of preparations the school made going into the school year.

“John Adams Academy in El Dorado Hills has been utilizing cohorts since returning to in-person instruction,” explained Gonzalez. “As a result, the contact with this scholar was limited just to those in their classroom.”

He said the cohort was limited to 20 students and their teacher.

“Communications will be made to the rest of the academy as we’re going through today,” explained Gonzalez.

A spokesperson for the Rocklin Unified School Districts confirmed Whitney High School in Rocklin also had a high school student test positive for COVID-19.

In a statement the school district said:

“Rocklin Unified School District (RUSD) was informed Thursday, September 24, 2020 that a Whitney High School student tested positive for COVID-19. The District is working with and receiving direction from the Placer County Public Health regarding health and safety protocols. Nine students who were in close contact will quarantine and can return to school October 6, 2020. Instruction to those students will continue through established distance learning models. In the meantime, our schools will remain open, following the state’s health and safety guidelines.”

The district’s spokesperson also confirmed 10,283 are enrolled in in-person learning while 1379 are enrolled in their virtual learning program called Rocklin Virtual Campus (RVC).

Both El Dorado and Placer Counties are able to have in-person instruction because they are assigned to orange and red tiers respectively.