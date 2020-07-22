Positivity Wall in El Dorado Hills brings joy to visitors

“One thing that we really want is for those messages to be contagious. We’re just hoping to brighten someone’s day," explained Angela Nicholson.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — We all are looking for a little bit of positivity these days, especially in the middle of a pandemic. Some good news is that there's a wall in El Dorado Hills that supplies all the positivity you need.

It’s called the “Positivity Wall.” It’s located at Town Center in El Dorado Hills and the goal of this project is to spread, you guessed it, positivity.

“The Positivity Wall Project is one sweet and simple idea to help promote a little more support for others in our corner of the world,” said Angela Nicholson, communications and events director with El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce.

The project was initiated by Sherri Pellegrini, accounting manager and membership relations of El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce. The wall is pretty active with people who come by each day to drop off notes.

Some notes say “Be the change", “Live by the golden rule", and “Do the wiggle dance.”

“One thing that we really want is for those messages to be contagious. We’re just hoping to brighten someone’s day," explained Nicholson.

If you’re thinking about coming down to the positivity wall, don’t worry about bringing your materials, they actually provide complimentary items. They plan on leaving the wall up indefinitely, which is a great idea because you can never run out of positivity.

