As teachers heard back to the classroom in El Dorado County tomorrow, their concern about safety grows

Teachers that work for schools that fall under the Rescue Union School District are worried about returning to class.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Teachers who work for schools that fall under the Rescue Union School District in El Dorado County planned to voice their concerns about returning to classes for hybrid, in-person learning at a special meeting scheduled for Thursday evening.

However, school district administrators cancelled the meeting, just hours before it was supposed to start, saying that due to "unforeseen circumstances" they didn't have the quorum to proceed. This meeting was the last chance for teachers in the district to voice their concerns before returning to classes on Friday, Aug. 7. Students return the class the following Tuesday, Aug. 11.

According to El Dorado County Office of Education, Black Oak Mine Unified, Buckeye, Camino Union, El Dorado Union High, Gold Oak Union, Gold Trail Union, Lake Tahoe Unified, Mother Lode Unified and Pollock Pines Unified school districts are planning to star the school year virtually with distance learning. Six other school districts in the county — Silver Fork, Indian Diggings, Placerville Union, Latrobe, Pioneer Union and Rescue Union — plan to start the year with a hybrid in-person, half online learning.

Katie Ainsworth, a parent whose children attend Rescue Union School, said she chose in person, saying that's what she believes is best for her children.

"I know emotionally, my kids want to go back to school," Ainsworth said.

She said she made this decision because she trusts the school district to do their best in keeping her children healthy and it's what is best for their mental health. But a lack of communication has caused confusion for parents and teachers alike.

"It's very back and forth," Ainsworth said. "A lot of us parents right now feel like there's been a decision made... Let's go. Let's start."

Up until a few weeks ago, Rescue Union School District was planning on going back to school fully in-person, like any other traditional school year. Then they decided to switch to hybrid classes.

“As parents who want to go back, we understand the risks. We understand the concerns. But I also understand the teacher’s side of things," said Ainsworth.

Rescue Union teachers ABC10 spoke with voiced concern about returning for in-person learning.

"I am so scared of going to work and catching this virus. I’m scared of giving it to my students, I’m scared of them taking it home to their families, I’m scared of bringing it home to my husband," Kim Eisenhart, a teacher, said.

Eisenhart teaches eighth grade math and science at Pleasant Grove Middle School. She said she requested to work from home, but was passed up by two teachers who had more seniority than her.

She also said she was working for two weeks on a teacher's committee to provide recommendations on re-opening.

"Not a single recommendation we made has been followed," Eisenhart said.

It's confusing for teachers like Eisenhard because teachers in a neighboring district are conducting school in a different way.

"Our neighboring school districts have concluded that it’s unsafe for their staff and students," Laurisa Stuart, President of the Rescue Union Federation of Teachers, said. "Then why is it safe for our staff and our students to be in person?"

Concern has grown so high that some educators quit. Stuart said two teachers resigned and four others said they will if they don't move to distance learning. The teacher's union is requesting school reopening be pushed back a week so teachers can have more time to prepare since they were just given instructions on how to virtually teach this week.

A representative for Rescue Union School District for comment. Superintendent Olson said in a statement said the district worked to place teachers who requested distance learning "into such a position."

"El Dorado County is not on the COVID monitoring list and as such is expected to provide in-person learning to the greatest extent possible," the statement said. "We have developed plans to meet the guidelines set forth by the California Department of Public Health, El Dorado County Public Health, and we have continued to collaborate with El Dorado County Office of Education throughout this process, and the Rescue Union School District is eager to welcome students back for in-person instruction."

