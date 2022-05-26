Valley Springs elementary school student allegedly found with list of names of peers to harm

The student who created the list will not return to campus for the remainder of the school year, according to a statement from the Calaveras Unified School District.

Example video title will go here for this video

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — An elementary school student in Valley Springs has been banned from campus for the remainder of the school year after allegedly being found with a list of names of people to harm, Calaveras Unified School District Superintendent Mark Campbell said in a statement to ABC10.

On Wednesday, the principal at Valley Spring Elementary School in Calaveras County received information that a student had a list of names of other students and a written indication of a potential threat to harm them, school district officials say. According to the school district, the principal reported the information to law enforcement which investigated the allegations and obtained the list in question.

In his statement, Campbell said the student was being dealt with by law enforcement and school administration, adding that he or she will not be returning to campus for the remainder of the school year.

"At no time was there any indication any students were immediately at-risk for any viable threat to their health or safety," the statement reads. "We appreciate the quick and collaborative work done by the VSE (Valley Springs Elementary) Principal and by local law enforcement to bring closure to this issue and ensure that there was no further escalation of this issue that might have posed a threat to student safety."

The incident at the Valley Springs elementary school comes during an unnerving week for families and students in Northern California and throughout the country.

On Wednesday, officials in Woodland said there was no risk to students at Gibson Elementary School after a threat was posted on social media, aimed at the school. Another threat posted to social media Wednesday, later deemed not credible by police, was aimed at Elk Grove's Fortune Charter School.

On Tuesday, officials with the Sacramento City Unified School District said that a gun and a loaded magazine were found in the desk of a second-grade student. Also Tuesday, a student who had previously brought a gun to Roseville's West Park High School was booked into juvenile hall after police said they found him with a list of students he wanted to harm.

The incidents come in light of Tuesday's massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas which left 19 students and two adults dead.

Watch More from ABC10: Stockton 1989 mass school shooting memories re-emerge after Uvalde, Texas