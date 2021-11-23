x
Elizabeth Holmes denies deception at her criminal trial

Elizabeth Holmes acknowledged making some mistakes as CEO of Theranos, a company she founded in 2003 when she was just 19.

SAN JOSE, Calif — Biotechnology entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, a former billionaire accused of engineering a massive scam, expressed some remorse while on the witness stand Tuesday but denied trying to conceal that her company’s blood-testing methods weren’t working as she had promised. 

In her third day of testimony during the high-profile criminal trial, Holmes acknowledged making some mistakes as CEO of Theranos, a company she founded in 2003 when she was just 19. But she repeatedly emphasized that she made most of her decisions with the help of other executives and a respected board that included former cabinet members in various presidential administrations.

