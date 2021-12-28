x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Elizabeth Holmes jury heads into fifth day of deliberations

The fallen CEO of health tech company Theranos is facing charges that she defrauded investors and lied about the capabilities of her tech.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes faces a fifth day of deliberations Tuesday.

Holmes is facing 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors.

The eight men and four women on the jury have been meeting in a San Jose, California, federal courthouse after absorbing reams of evidence during a high-profile trial that has captivated Silicon Valley. They completed Monday’s session without providing any clues about how far they are in their deliberations.

Read the full story here.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get news delivered to your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at abc10.com/email

WATCH MORE: Former Stockton mayor talks new book, plan to end poverty in California

In Other News

Man who allegedly stabbed parents in Rancho Cordova taken into custody