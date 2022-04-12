Elk Grove Brewfest is back after 2-year hiatus

Beers In Sac and the City of Elk Grove have partnered up once again to create a brew-ha-ha filled with over 60 breweries, cideries and wineries.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Brewfest is back and ready for the springtime sunshine!

After being forced into a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beers In Sac and the City of Elk Grove have partnered up once again to create a brew-ha-ha on Friday, Apr. 15 at Elk Grove Regional Park from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m., with VIP early access from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Elk Grove Brewfest started in 2016 at the Old Town Plaza in Elk Grove. Now this year for the first time ever, Elk Grove Brewfest will take place at Elk Grove Regional Park, and it will be filled with over 60 breweries, cideries and wineries.

"Community events are really something that Beers In Sac is passionate about and we plan to do more of, so Elk Grove Brewfest was born," said Misty Alafranji, co-owner of Beers In Sac.

In addition to the drinks, there will be local food trucks and food pop-ups, retail vendors, live music from funk and soul band The Gold Souls, and DJ sets from DJ Nocturnal, DJ Lions in Paris, and DJ LG.

Flatstick Pub will also be on-site with two different gaming areas and there will be a Stein holding contest sponsored by Sacramento Republic FC, who have offered field seat tickets and some branded beer glasses to the first place winner.

There will also be a "designated driver" discount that comes with all the amenities and festivities.

Beers in Sac always partners up with a non-profit and this year, they partnered with City Of Refuge Sacramento, which is a local nonprofit based in Oak Park that works with at-risk youth and young adults and they have a housing program for victims of human trafficking.

"City of Refuge really takes folks and helps transform their lives by addressing things really in an organic way," Alafranji said. "So when you come out to the Elk Grove Brewfest, you are helping support City of Refuge, and it means a lot to me."