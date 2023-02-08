2 arrested in Elk Grove after police chase, hit-and-run crashes

Police say the vehicle was involved in two hit-and-run crashes during the chase

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people were arrested after allegedly leading Elk Grove police on a chase through the city Wednesday.

The chase began near Elk Grove Boulevard and Big Timber Drive after an officer tried to pull a car over for a traffic violation, according to officials. The driver didn't stop and instead took off, leading to a chase.

Police say the vehicle was involved in two hit-and-run crashes during the chase. The people in the car allegedly got out on Elk Grove Boulevard and Foulks Ranch Drive after the second crash, and began running from officials.

Officers, including a helicopter and K-9, found and arrested the duo.

Police say the driver is facing several charges, including evading, hit and run, resisting arrest and having an outstanding felony warrant. The second suspect is being treated at the hospital and will be booked in jail for resisting arrest.