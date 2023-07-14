Elk Grove chiropractor arrested, accused of sexually assaulting teen

Police say the assault happened at the office in April

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove chiropractor was arrested Thursday amid a sexual assault investigation.

According to a news release from the Elk Grove Police Department, it happened back in April 2023.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was being treated by 57-year-old Jeffrey Labrado at the Elk Grove Chiropractic Office on East Stockton Boulevard when they were sexually assaulted.

Labrado was arrested Thursday at the office and it’s unknown if there are more victims.

He was booked on suspicion of sexual penetration with a foreign object by force or fear, sexual battery and indecent exposure. His bond was set at $300,000.

Anyone with information in this case or about additional victims can call the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at (916) 627-3732.