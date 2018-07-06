The City of Elk Grove is considering the idea of tiny houses and shared housing to alleviate homelessness after a meeting between city leaders last week.

Tiny houses can be built quickly, affordably, and placed or moved easily, according to a staff report.

Elk Grove Vice Mayor Darren Suen says homelessness has been a growing issue in the city of more than 170,000 in the last several years.

"We have this increasing problem and we want to make sure that it doesn't get worse,” Suen said.

Elk Grove already offers a number of programs such as outreach, shelters, transitional and shared housing.

There were 331 homeless in Elk Grove during the most recent count in December, according to an Elk Grove staff report. Elk Grove city leaders will be looking for answers about the feasibility of tiny homes over the next few months.

No official decisions have been made.

