The Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival is back October 6th-7th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Elk Grove Regional Park.

The family-friendly event promises entertainment for the whole family, with plenty of pumpkin treats, games, and activities. Kids can even enjoy "Scarecrow Alley" and see the "Scarecrows from Around the World" display.

Musical performances will be held on Saturday and Sunday on the three stages around the festival.

The pumpkin food court features a variety of pumpkin sweets, beverages, and other fall goodies.

Festival goers can also look forward to carnival games, rides, and an arts and crafts station.

There are also a variety of contests to participate in, such as a pumpkin pie eating contest, a youth art contest, and a pumpkin recipe contest. There's even a special contest for growing the biggest pumpkin.

Organizers say what started as a small harvest celebration in 1994 has become Elk Grove's largest family festival. They estimate 50,000 guests attend the event each year.

Admission to the event is free, and parking is $10.

