Elk Grove High School alumni, Brewers third baseman, Rowdy Tellez, hits two-run home run in 2-1 win

26-year-old Rowdy Tellez was a 2013 High School All-American while attending Elk Grove High School.

MILWAUKEE — Rowdy Tellez spoiled Charlie Morton’s gem with a two-run homer in the seventh inning and threw out a runner at home plate, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Atlanta Braves 2-1 in the opener of their NL Division Series.

Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser and Josh Hader combined on a four-hitter that gave Milwaukee the early lead in this best-of-five series. Game 2 is Saturday in Milwaukee.