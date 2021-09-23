x
Elk Grove police investigate in-custody death

Police said there is no threat to the community, but a portion of Seasons Drive will remain closed as the investigation continues.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An investigation is underway by Elk Grove Police Department after an in-custody death.

Few details about the death have been released at this time. So far, the police department has announced a road closure in effect for east and westbound traffic on Seasons Drive between Laguna Park Drive and November Drive.

Police said there is no threat to the community, but the roadway will remain closed as the investigation continues.

